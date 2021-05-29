A 47-year-old Georgia man is in stable condition after he was shot during an altercation with a Bay City man on Friday night, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.
On Friday night around 11:30 p.m. Bay City Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched for reports of gunshots fired to the area of Columbus Ave. and Madison Ave.
Officers located a 47-year-old man at a house in the 600 Block of 11th Street who was visiting from Georgia. The man had a gunshot wound and officers began providing medical assistance.
After an investigation, it was revealed an argument happened between two people who know each other after they had been drinking. While the two were arguing, a gun was fired and hit the victim.
The victim was taken to McLaren Bay Region for initial treatment and then was transferred for more advance care at another hospital.
He is listed in stable condition.
The suspect, a 50-year-old Bay City resident, was arrested and is lodged at the Bay County Jail on multiple charges. Officers were assisted by the Michigan State Police and Emergency Medical Technicians from the Bay City Department of Public Safety.
