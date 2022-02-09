Police are investigating a crash in Flint that left one man in critical condition after being hit by a Jeep.
On Feb. 9 about 12:30 a.m., two men were struck by a vehicle at Lapeer Road and Howard Ave after they were walking eastbound. Rashad Amar Ramirez Hardy Jr., 24, is listed in critical condition after being taken to Hurley Medical Center.
Shareif Phillip Hardy, 22, is in good condition and refused medical attention, according to police.
The driver of the Jeep stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police. Speed is not believed to be a factor.
Alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in this crash, according to police.
If anyone has any information, they can contact police at 810-237-6816.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.