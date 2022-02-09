Police lights tape generic
Police are investigating a crash in Flint that left one man in critical condition after being hit by a Jeep.

On Feb. 9 about 12:30 a.m., two men were struck by a vehicle at Lapeer Road and Howard Ave after they were walking eastbound. Rashad Amar Ramirez Hardy Jr., 24, is listed in critical condition after being taken to Hurley Medical Center.

Shareif Phillip Hardy, 22, is in good condition and refused medical attention, according to police.

The driver of the Jeep stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police. Speed is not believed to be a factor.

Alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in this crash, according to police.

If anyone has any information, they can contact police at 810-237-6816.

