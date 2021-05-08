GENERIC: City of Flint Police badge
(Source: WNEM)

The Flint Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile male in critical condition.

Flint police responded to a male juvenile being shot at the 3000 block of Prospect Street early Saturday morning. The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

There are no suspects and anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.