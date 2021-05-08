The Flint Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile male in critical condition.
Flint police responded to a male juvenile being shot at the 3000 block of Prospect Street early Saturday morning. The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Hospital and is listed in critical condition.
There are no suspects and anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
