Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at an Ann Arbor mall.
The City of Ann Arbor Police Department said the shooting happened at Briarwood Mall. One person received a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
“It is believed that this is not a random incident. The investigation is ongoing, and the mall area is closed to incoming traffic. We ask people to please AVOID THE AREA,” police said.
Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.