One of two people who were shot at the Genesee Valley Mall in Flint Township over the weekend has been released from the hospital and taken to jail.
The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on Oct. 16 in the JC Penny wing of the mall. Michigan State Police, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, and Flint Township Police responded to the scene.
An altercation between two groups of people at the mall lead up to one person from each group being shot, the Flint Township Police Department said. Both individuals were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The mall was closed for the rest of the day, according to Michigan State Police. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case.
On Monday, one person was released from the local hospital and taken to the Genesee County Jail while the other individual remains in critical condition at the hospital.
This is the second shooting on mall property this year, Flint Township Police said. There was a shooting just outside the mall earlier this year.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call Flint Township Police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
