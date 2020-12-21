A 1-year-old girl was returned to her father after Michigan State Police say she was abducted by her mother and step-father.
The girl's father reported his daughter had been abducted by her mother and step-father about 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.
Detectives tracked the suspects from Three Rivers to an address in Cadillac, MSP said.
Police located the kidnapped child and took the suspects into custody, police said.
There was another child found unharmed inside the Cadillac home.
The girl was returned to her father and a 5-year-old boy was turned over to family members, police said.
Both suspects, a 30-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man, were wanted on felony kidnapping charges out of Three Rivers. They were arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending transport downstate.
