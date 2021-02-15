A 15-year-old girl is in stable condition after being shot in Saginaw.
It happened at 11:25 p.m. on Feb. 12 at a home in the 800 block of S. Harrison.
The girl was sitting inside the home when she was struck by a single bullet, Michigan State Police Lt. Lizabeth Rich said. She was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.
Residents in the area told police someone shot at the house from a vehicle. Police found multiple shell casings in the street in front of the residence.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.