A 17-year-old Bay County resident was arrested for allegedly making a threat toward Coleman Community High School.
Midland County 911 received a call reporting possible threats directed at the high school about 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 20. Michigan State Police immediately began investigating the potential threats.
A suspect, a 17-year-old Bay County resident who attends Coleman High School, was identified. The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect made a threat to the school over social media, state police said.
The suspect was apprehended and lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Police are urging parents to discuss the importance of reporting suspicious activity with their children. Anyone can report tips on criminal activity or potential harm directed at schools through OK2SAY by calling 8-555-OK2SAY or by texting OK2SAY.
This incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.
