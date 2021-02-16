A 17-year-old male is recovering after a shooting in Saginaw Monday night.
It happened about 8:40 p.m. on Van Etten Street, near Cambrey Market.
Officers from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police responded to the scene and found the victim on the ground near the intersection. He had a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said.
Police believe the victim had an altercation with two people outside the market prior to the shooting.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.
