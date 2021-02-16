GENERIC: police lights

A 17-year-old male is recovering after a shooting in Saginaw Monday night.

It happened about 8:40 p.m. on Van Etten Street, near Cambrey Market.

Officers from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police responded to the scene and found the victim on the ground near the intersection. He had a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said.

Police believe the victim had an altercation with two people outside the market prior to the shooting.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.