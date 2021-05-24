A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning homicide in Flint on Sunday.
It happened about 4:10 a.m. in the 700 block of Campbell Street. Officers from the Flint Police Department responded to the scene for a report of a shooting.
The homeowner told police a man tried to enter his home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still investigating. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the crime can contact Trooper Elizabeth Wickersham at 616-690-7045 or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL.
