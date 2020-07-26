Police in southwestern Michigan said two brothers who were electrocuted when the mast of the sailboat they were moving hit a power line were in stable condition Sunday at an Indiana hospital.
Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke said the brothers were transported to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The men, ages 31 and 19, were accidentally electrocuted Saturday afternoon in LaGrange Township while moving a sailboat. The mast struck a power line running to a house, according to authorities.
They were transported by ambulance and helicopter to the hospital.
Police said the incident remained under investigation.
