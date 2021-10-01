Two people are dead and two others are fighting for their life after a crash in Tuscola County early Friday morning.
It happened about 12:20 a.m. on Bray Road near Birch Run Road in Arbela Township.
A 2009 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Bray Road when the driver, a 21-year-old Mt. Morris man, ran off the roadway and entered the east ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn and strike a tree, Michigan State Police said.
The driver and a passenger, a 23-year-old Traverse City man, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers, a 22-year-old Clio woman and a 20-year-old Clio man, were transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol and speed could be a factor, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.