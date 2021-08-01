The Michigan State Police and Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that killed two in the city of Saginaw on Saturday July 31.
At around 10:55 p.m. investigators responded to a shots fired incident at the 2700 block of Lynwood Street. Officers arrived at a large party happening with lots of people, debris and vehicles leaving the scene.
After a preliminary investigation, it was determined a shooting happened involving unknown suspects shooting at a crowd of people. Four individuals were hit by gunfire according to MSP.
Saginaw residents Dammess Lamont Remante Patillo, 44, and Tamera Shenille, 26, were fatally wounded. Two other men, a 26- and 27-year-old both from Saginaw, were shot and are listed in critical condition after going to a local hospital for serious injuries.
Saginaw MCU detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit 989-759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
