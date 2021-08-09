Two people are dead and four others were injured after a shooting broke out at a gathering in Flint early Monday morning.
Officers were sent to Broome Park at 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 9 for the shooting. When police arrived, they found six gunshot victims in a parking lot at the park.
The shooter shot into a group of people at a social gathering in the parking lot, according to the preliminary investigation.
An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man died from their injuries, a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old male are in critical condition, while a man and a woman, both 18-years-old, are in serious condition, police said.
Investigators have several persons of interest in police custody. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with more information on this crime can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
