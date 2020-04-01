Two people were found dead inside a Flint home after a fire broke out.
At about 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, first responders were sent to a structure fire in the 1800 block of E. Hamilton St.
Flint Police said two adults were found dead inside the residence.
No further information was released.
While the Flint Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Terry Lewis at (810) 237-6917 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
