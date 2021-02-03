Two people were injured and two people were arrested following an early morning shooting in Flint on Wednesday.
It happened about 1:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Whittier Avenue.
The Flint Police Department originally responded to an area hospital where two victims, an 18-year-old male and a 20-year-old, were being treated for gunshot wounds, the Michigan State Police said.
Officers attempted to stop a vehicle involved with the shooting after leaving the hospital, but the vehicle did not stop, police said. Two suspects were taken into custody following a pursuit.
The case remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Flint Major Crimes Unit at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.