Detectives are investigating what started a fight in a funeral home parking lot that injured two people.
Officers were sent to the Deisler Funeral Home, located at 2233 Hemmeter Rd. in Saginaw Township, for a report of 20 to 30 people fighting at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.
When officers arrived on the scene, they could not find anyone.
Police learned two people were taken to a hospital in private vehicles.
One male suffered a stab wound to his chest and a laceration to his arm, police said.
The other individual received a facial injury.
The investigation is still ongoing.
