Two people are in serious condition after being shot at the Genesee Valley Mall in Flint Township according to police.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the JC Penny wing of the mall. The mall will be closed for the rest of the day according to MSP.

Michigan State Police, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, and Flint Township Police are responding.

Authorities say, there was an altercation between two groups of people at the mall and one person from each group was shot.

This is the second shooting on mall property this year according to Flint Township Police. There was a shooting just outside the mall earlier this year.

