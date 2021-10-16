Two people have been shot at the Genesee Valley Mall in Flint Township according to police.
Police say this is not an active shooter situation. The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the JC Penny wing of the mall.
It is unclear if anyone is in custody or what the condition of the two victims are. The mall will be closed for the rest of the day according to MSP.
Michigan State Police, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, and Flint Township Police are responding.
The Michigan State Police are assisting Flint Township with this investigation. This is an active scene and police are asking residents to avoid the area.
The mall entrances are on lockdown while the investigation is going on.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this breaking news story.
