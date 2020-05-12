A 2-year-old boy died at a local hospital after police say he was struck by his father’s vehicle.
It happened Saturday, May 9 at 10:05 p.m. in the 4600 of North Hamlet Drive in Saginaw Township.
Police said the father was backing up his vehicle from the roadway into the driveway when the child came out of the home.
The father didn’t see the 2-year-old boy and struck him with his vehicle, police said.
Family members began medical care on the boy.
When officers arrived on the scene, they overtook medical care.
MMR transported the boy to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The Saginaw Township Police Department said there is no sign of foul play and the incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.