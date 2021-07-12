A 20-year-old Au Gres man is dead after he was involved in a crash in Arenac County over the weekend.
It happened about 6:15 p.m. on July 11 on M-61, east of Melita Road.
Devin Davidson, 20, of Au Gres, was traveling westbound on M-61 in a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu when he crossed the centerline into the path of a trailer being pulled by a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, Michigan State Police said.
The Malibu made contact with the trailer, causing the Malibu to lose control and strike a 2007 Ram pickup truck, police said.
The truck overturned, entrapping the 38-year-old driver from Flint. That driver was transported to a hospital downstate for treatment, police said.
Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene. Numerous occupants of all vehicles involved were transported to area hospitals for treatment, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
