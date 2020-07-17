A 24-year-old Attica resident died after getting hit by a vehicle Friday morning.
It happened about 4 a.m. at Cedar (M-53) and Borland Road in Imlay City.
The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old Sterling Heights resident, was traveling northbound on Cedar Street when he spotted the pedestrian standing in the roadway not moving, Imlay City Police Chief Scott Pike said.
The driver attempted to stop, but ended up hitting the pedestrian, Pike said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there is no evidence to indicate any hazardous actions on the driver's part.
Furthermore, the pedestrian was well known to the Imlay City Police Department, Pike said.
Police believe alcohol and or drugs may be a factor.
