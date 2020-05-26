GENERIC: Police lights
A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Flint Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. at the Evergreen Regency Apartments.

Police responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The incident remains under investigation and is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

