A 24-year-old man is in critical condition and a 30-year-old man is in custody following a shooting in Flint on Tuesday.
It happened in the 1400 block of N. Chevrolet Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
A 24-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his groin, Flint Police said.
He was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
A 30-year-old suspect is in custody, police said.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
