A 26-year-old man is dead and a suspect is in custody following an early morning shooting in Saginaw.
It happened about 3:22 a.m. in the 2300 block of Mershon Street on Monday, May 25.
When police arrived to the scene, they found a 26-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
