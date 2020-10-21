A 26-year-old Flint man died in a motorcycle crash in Flint Township on Wednesday.
The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Miller Road at Claude Avenue, just west of I-75.
The 26-year-old was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Miller Road when it struck an SUV that was turning from westbound Miller Road onto southbound Clause Avenue, Flint Township Police said.
The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, police said.
A 77-year-old Howell woman, who was a passenger in the SUV, sustained minor injuries.
Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.
If you have any information regarding the crash, you are asked to contact Det. Chris Weber at 810-600-3250.
