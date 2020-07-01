Three people are dead after a crash on I-475 in Genesee County Wednesday morning.
It happened on southbound I-475 near S. Saginaw Street about 3:50 a.m. on July 1.
A black Nissan sedan, driven by 26-year-old Nefertiti Adair Foster, was traveling south on I-475 when it approached the S. Saginaw Street overpass.
Foster lost control of the vehicle and struck the median wall and then a bridge abutment, Flint Police said, adding the vehicle separated into two pieces.
Foster and two minor passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was listed in good condition, police said.
It is unclear if speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
If you have any information, call Lt. Jason Cate at 810-237-6808.
