A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Friday afternoon, according to Owosso Public Safety.
Police responded to the scene at 12:37 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the 1400 block of Cleveland Street.
The child was transported to Memorial Hospital for continued care after fire and police personnel arrived. The child succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.
Detectives are currently investigating the incident and there is no further information at this time.
