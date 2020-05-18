A 3-year-old boy is dead after a weekend shooting in Flint.
It happened in the 2200 block of Cadillac Street on May 17.
Flint Police responded to the emergency room at Hurley Medical Center where the 3-year-old was taken, police said, adding the boy had a gunshot wound.
The boy died as a result of his injury, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
