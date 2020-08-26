A collision between two sport-utility vehicles at a southeastern Michigan intersection killed four people, state police said.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Joseph Rowley said Tuesday afternoon’s crash in St. Clair County’s Cottrellville Township killed three men and a woman. Three of the victims died at the scene and the fourth died at a hospital.
Police said a westbound vehicle struck a vehicle that was traveling southbound and both vehicles ended up off the road, where one of them caught fire.
Two people were riding in both SUVs, a Ford Expedition and a Chevrolet Tahoe. Police said it’s believed a man and woman were in one vehicle and two men were in the other.
The victims names have not been released but police said they were a 37-year-old Lapeer man, a 34-year-old New Baltimore man, a 40-year-old Cottrellville Township man and a 37-year-old Cottrellville Township woman.
