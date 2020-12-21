A family is mourning the loss of their son after he drowned in a pond.
First responders were sent to a home in Shepherd on Dec. 19 at 2:55 p.m. for a 4-year-old boy that fell through the ice on a pond.
Michigan State Police said troopers arrived on the scene within minutes of the incident.
The boy’s father was on the scene trying to locate his son but was unable to.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Dive Team, with help from the Shepherd Fire Department, entered the pond.
Responders found the boy and rushed him to Mid-Michigan Hospital in Alma by MMR.
Hospital emergency room personnel worked to save the boy, but they were not able to revive the boy and he died due to the underwater injury, MSP said.
Troopers were assisted by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, the Isabella County Dive Team, the Shepherd Fire Department Station 1 and 3, MMR, Mid-Michigan Hospital, and the Isabella County Central Dispatch.
