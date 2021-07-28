GENERIC: Police lights
A 4-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was shot in Saginaw Monday afternoon.

It happened about 4:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Avon Street on July 26.

The shooting happened inside a residence and the 4-year-old boy suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Michigan State Police said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No one else was injured, police said.

Police have identified a person of interest. The incident remains under investigation.

