Police are investigating a shootout in Saginaw that left one man in critical condition.
It happened at 3:30 p.m. on April 21 in the 1200 block of Glenwood Street in Saginaw.
According to Michigan State Police, a suspect approached the victim’s vehicle, which was stopped in the roadway, and started shooting multiple rounds at the victim.
The 26-year-old victim from Saginaw fired back at the suspect, police said. MSP said the suspect then fled on foot but returned to the scene driving a silver Volkswagen with red on the license plate.
The suspect then fired more bullets toward the victim, who was still in his vehicle. Police said the victim’s 9-year-old son was in the backseat of his vehicle during the whole exchange of gunfire.
The victim is in critical condition at a hospital, and is not cooperating with detectives, MSP said. Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.