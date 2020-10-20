Police: Abducted Wisconsin child found in Grand Traverse County

A child from Wisconsin has been reunited with his mother after police found him in Grand Traverse County.
On Monday, Oct. 19 at 11 p.m., troopers were sent to an address on Pearl Street in Kingsley for a tip about a missing child from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.
Troopers spoke with the caller who reported he had seen a missing child on Facebook and was certain the child and father were staying in a motorhome on the property.
Troopers contacted a man and child in the motorhome.
The man was immediately detained, and the child confirmed to be the missing person, according to MSP.
Michigan State Police said the father, 30-year-old Anthony Petrick, was uncooperative and provided a fictitious name.
Petrick was arrested on an outstanding warrant and lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail.
The child, 4-year-old Azariah Petrick, was returned to his mother, police said.
Police say he was last seen on July 22 before being allegedly abducted by his father.
