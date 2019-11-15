A Bay County family is struggling to get back on their feet after losing nearly everything in a house fire.
Now, the Essexville Public Safety Department is jumping in to support them ahead of the holiday season.
It is part of the department’s adopt-a-family event, which sends donations to a local family in need during the holidays.
“This year, in early October we responded to a structure fire. And unfortunately, on top of losing their three pets, without insurance they lost almost all the contents in the home as well,” Essexville Public Safety Capt. Nathan House said.
House said after losing nearly everything, this family with five children was chosen for this year’s adoption.
He said anyone who wishes to donate can drop off an unwrapped gift or item of clothing to City Hall or the Essexville Public Safety Department on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“You can check out exactly what we need by going to our Facebook page for the city of Essexville Public Safety Department. And there’s a whole list of items for the three boys and the two girls on there,” House said.
House said this generosity is just a staple of being in the Essexville community.
“The city of Essexville never ceases to amaze me in its generosity and support for one another in this community. And it’s very humbling to be a part of it and I think this is a tradition that we will look forward to continuing for many years to come,” House said.
