Officers from 80 law enforcement agencies increased patrols across the state during the holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
The enforcement campaign ran from Dec. 17 to Jan. 1 with the goal of saving lives and decreasing crashes by stopping impaired drivers.
“If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive. The goal of this campaign was to get dangerous drunk and drugged drivers off our roadways,” said Alicia Sledge, interim director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “Officers were able to take 140 impaired drivers off our roads and issue more than 900 speeding citations, making it safer for everyone.”
According to preliminary reports, officers made 4,099 traffic stops, arrested 127 drunk drivers and 13 drivers under the influence of drugs, and issued 906 speeding citations and 35 seat belt citations. Officers also made 103 felony arrests and 309 misdemeanor arrests during the campaign.
In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, but drivers can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired, the OHSP stated.
According to the 2020 Michigan annual Drunk Driving Audit by Michigan State Police, 41.8 percent of all fatal crashes involve alcohol, drugs or both.
