Authorities are asking some Roscommon County residents to lock their doors after a shooting.
It happened in the area of M-55 and Federal Avenue in Houghton Lake.
The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office reported the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14.
No suspects have been caught at this time. Officers are currently searching for them.
Residents are asked to call 911 if they see something suspicious.
Houghton Lake Community Schools have canceled classes and all buildings will remain closed for Monday.
No further information is available at this time.
