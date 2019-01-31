Grand Blanc Township Police adding a big of levity to the day and the impact of the bitterly cold temperatures.
The department posted “Today we will be offering mom welfare checks, for anyone with 3 or more kids at home. We understand having your little angels home for six days, with no Starbucks, may lead to issues! We will make sure mom is still sane, however we will not take your kids or babysit them while you take a “mommy timeout”.”
They end the pick-me-up with a reminder that warmer temps are just around the corner!
Click here to see the Facebook Post
