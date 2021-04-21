Three "aggressive" turkeys have been terrorizing residents in one Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department has received several calls about the turkey gang over the last two months, according to Officer Autumn Balcom, spokesperson for the department.
The turkeys have been accused of blocking traffic, pecking at vehicles, and chasing after people who have gotten out of their vehicles to shoo the turkeys out of the road, Balcom said.
"It is so crazy. I've never seen anything like it," Balcom said.
All of these incidents happened in the area of Watson, between High and Bellows.
After receiving so many reports, the police department spoke to the DNR about relocating the turkeys. The police department equipped some of its officers with a net and was able to catch a member of the turkey gang. That turkey was then relocated out in the county, Balcom said.
Since the relocation of one of the turkeys, police said they have not received as many calls about them. However, they are still trying to track down the other two birds to relocate them as well.
