It was a slick morning commute for many across Mid-Michigan on Friday.
All lanes of M-46 (Holland Road) at M-83 (Gera Road) in Saginaw County have reopened after a crash involving a school bus and vehicle.
Deputies on the scene said while a school bus was at a stop with its lights activated, a grey sedan rear-ended the bus.
SLIDESHOW: School bus and vehicle crash
The male sedan driver, a 51-year-old from Reese, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
He was lodged in the Saginaw County Jail on suspicion of operating while intoxicated - third offense. His blood results are pending.
No injuries were reported on the Frankenmuth School District bus. Children on the bus were taken to school on a different bus.
Also in Saginaw County, southbound I-75 after Dixie Highway, Exit 144 was down to two lanes blocked due to a crash.
In Shiawassee County, the left lane of eastbound I-69 after M-71(Exit 123) was blocked due to a crash.
More than a dozen different crashes were also reported in Genesee County Friday morning.
It was a similar story Thursday evening as several major roadways were closed when vehicles went off the road.
SLIDESHOW: Accidents across Mid-Michigan
Dozens of schools closed Friday because of the road conditions. Click here for the list of closures.
The First Warn 5 weather team says you may see snow falling in parts of Mid-Michigan through the morning. Another round of snow is expected to move in over the weekend. Click here for the full forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.