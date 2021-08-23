Investigators believe alcohol played a part in a crash that killed a teen in Isabella County.
Troopers responded to the crash at S. Crawford Road and E. Millbrook Road in Union Township on Aug. 21 at 10:30 p.m.
The only occupant in the vehicle, 17-year-old Trent Ryan Carter from St. Louis, was southbound on Crawford Road when, as Michigan State Police say, his vehicle went off the road at a high rate of speed, struck a culvert, and crashed into a utility pole.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and Carter was not wearing a seatbelt, according to MSP.
The investigation is still ongoing. Troopers were assisted by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and Mt. Pleasant Police Department.
