Police agencies and the DNR partnered up with Lake State Railway for an annual initiative focusing on railroad crossing violations and enforcing snowmobile laws near railways.
Michigan State Police, the DNR, Grayling City Police Department and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office all participated in what they call Operation Lifesaver.
A trooper from MSP and a DNR Conservation Officer were aboard a train traveling north from Grayling into Gaylord and then back south to call out violations to waiting patrol cars and DNR snowmobiles conducting traffic stops.
During the mission, three cars were cited for running the crossing while the train was approaching and seven snowmobiles were ticketed for riding within the right of way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.