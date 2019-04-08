Officers from the Burton Police Department and residents worked together to clean up part of their neighborhood.
Neighbors and officers beautified Grand Traverse Street, from Bristol to Hemphil roads, by picking up trash.
The clean up effort was organized by Jordan Newsome.
