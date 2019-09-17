An appeals court says a lawsuit can proceed against police in the fatal shooting of a pit bull inside a Jackson home.
A Jackson officer walked through the front door without knocking and encountered a dog named Kane. The dog dashed down stairs and growled before it was shot in 2014.
There's no dispute that Officer Matthew Peters didn't have a warrant to enter the home. He had a court order to find a man who needed medication, but that person didn't even live at the address.
Peters says he reasonably believed he had entered a common area in the building, not an apartment. But that argument was rejected Tuesday by a federal appeals court. The court says a jury can decide if a growling dog was an imminent threat.
