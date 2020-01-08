Police apprehended a man after he fled from the Department of Corrections Parole Office in Tawas on Jan. 7.
According to police, Austin Thomas Hulverson, 23, fled from the parole office on Lake Street, went to the Tawas Hardware on foot, stole a pair of pairing scissors and cut his tether off. He allegedly threw his tether on a neighboring roof.
Police located Hulverson running down Court Street when they apprehended him.
Hulverson was charged with tampering with electronic monitoring device, resisting a public officer, resisting a police officer and retail fraud of the second degree. His charges subjected him to habitual offender status.
According to police, Hulverson was originally on parole for criminal sexual conduct of the third degree.
He is currently in the Iosco County Jail being hand on a $50,000 bond.
