The Saginaw Police Department is looking for volunteers around the city that are willing to host an SPD Front Porch roll call.
Police said they are looking for individuals, organizations, and churches to host the event where officers will share information and prepare for their shift.
According to police, the roll call will also be an opportunity for citizens to express their concerns and the challenges they face in their neighborhoods.
If you are interested in hosting, or for more information contact Brittany at bjeffers@saginaw-mi.com or David at dkendziorski@saginaw-mi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.