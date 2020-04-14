Two men are in jail after cabins in Iosco County were broken into and had items stolen out of them.
A deputy and two state troopers responded to a report of a possible trespasser at a cabin on Loon Lake in Plainfield Township on Saturday, April 11.
The victim told law enforcement that several of her cottages were broken into and a number of items were stolen.
She said she continued to check her cottages and noticed a trespasser cutting tree branches behind one of the cabins.
When the trespasser noticed her, they fled into the woods.
The Iosco County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found a backpack and other items left behind by the alleged suspect.
The deputy believed the property belonged to an individual that he dealt with about a month ago in the same area.
A state trooper located the person in question on Spruce Street on Long Lake and the deputy responded to the area.
The sheriff’s office said the 18-year-old Plainfield Township man confessed he and another person went to the cabins.
He also confessed information to law enforcement about a motor vehicle theft the day before that Michigan State Police were investigating.
Police took him into custody without incident.
The 18-year-old was out of jail on bond from a separate home invasion charge, according to the sheriff’s office.
The other suspect, an 18-year-old man, was reported to be homeless by MSP.
He was reported to be armed with a machete that was taken from the cabins on Loon Lake, the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office said.
The 18-year-old was also taken into custody without incident.
Both men were charged with three counts of home invasion in the second degree as well as two counts of breaking and entering. The second 18-year-old was additionally charged with motor vehicle theft.
The two remain in Iosco County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.