Officers from 102 police departments, sheriff offices and Michigan State Police arrested 200 impaired drivers during the Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.
Police made 10,370 traffic stops and took 166 drivers into custody for operating while intoxicated (OWI) and 34 for operating under the influence of drugs, according to preliminary reports. The stops also resulted in 370 seat belt citations, 35 child restraint violations for kids 7 and younger, 2,417 speeding citations, 846 other moving violations, 1,122 other non-moving violations, 807 misdemeanor arrests, and 167 felony arrests.
The campaign, which ran from Aug. 16 to Sept. 6, had increased police patrols across Michigan to cut down on impaired driving. In Michigan, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. Officers can, however, arrest a driver at any BAC level if the driver is believed to be impaired, MSP said.
“Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the end of summer and the Labor Day holiday weekend,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive, which puts yourself and others at risk. There are no excuses.”
Michigan’s drunk driving law contains a zero-tolerance provision for drivers with certain illegal drugs in their system. The same penalties for drunk driving also apply to those convicted under the zero-tolerance drug provision, state police said.
