Forty-six people have been arrested in a human trafficking sting in Warren, on Friday.
This is the second part of what is called Operation Crusade, resulting in the arrests of people in human trafficking, prostitution, pandering and the movement of prostitutes used by drug dealers.
Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said 25 women and 21 men were arrested.
The first part of the sting, announced back in May, resulted in 35 arrests, bringing the total number to 81.
Police Commissioner Dwyer said the intelligence they gathered from this latest sweep will help assist with identifying victims of human trafficking. Dwyer said that human trafficking exists all over the world and in every state in the U-S.
