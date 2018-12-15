With the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, 30 people were arrested and charged from a shoplifting sting operation.
The coordinated effort, lead by the Saginaw Township Police Department's Crime Prevention Unit, happened on Thursday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 14 at local stores in Saginaw Township and Kochville Township.
Police said during the operation, officials recovered more than $4,500 worth of stolen merchandise.
Officers were also able to clear several outstanding arrest warrants including two groups that evaded arrest after targeting local stores.
Officials worked closely with store management, employees, as well as loss prevention and security personnel to identify and arrest the suspects.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and Carrollton Township Police Department assisted in this effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.